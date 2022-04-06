ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10669 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
16 320 5

Russians hit rockets in Vinnytsia region

борзов,сергій

The occupiers fired a missile at Vinnytsia region. Information about the victims is being clarified.

The chairman of the Vinnytsia regional military administration Serhii Borzov reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"There is a missile strike in Vinnytsia region ... Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified. Rescue services are working on the spot," he wrote.

Borzov urged Vinnytsia residents not to publish information on social networks about where the rocket fell, not to publish photos and videos.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 6 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

He also reminded us that suspicious objects and wreckage should not be taken home or touched. This is dangerous and can lead to injury and death.

Vinnytska region (107) shoot out (12950) rocket (1569)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 