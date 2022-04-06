Russians hit rockets in Vinnytsia region
The occupiers fired a missile at Vinnytsia region. Information about the victims is being clarified.
The chairman of the Vinnytsia regional military administration Serhii Borzov reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"There is a missile strike in Vinnytsia region ... Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified. Rescue services are working on the spot," he wrote.
Borzov urged Vinnytsia residents not to publish information on social networks about where the rocket fell, not to publish photos and videos.
He also reminded us that suspicious objects and wreckage should not be taken home or touched. This is dangerous and can lead to injury and death.
