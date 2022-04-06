For Russia, hunger is weapon - Zelensky

Russia is destroying agricultural enterprises, blocking seaports because it sees hunger as its weapon.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared it, speaking by means of video communication in the parliament of Ireland on Wednesday, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Tonight, Russian missiles hit the territory of our state again. Despicable and ordinary civilian infrastructure. In particular, the next fuel base. One of the dozens that Russia considers a target. And this has become the occupiers' signature - to destroy everything that provides "They are consistently destroying fuel storage sites, product distribution centers, destroying even conventional agricultural machinery and clearing fields," he said.

The President reminded that Russia had blocked all seaports that had already been loaded with agricultural products for export.

"They also see hunger as their weapon. As a tool for dominance. Without our exports, it is not just a shortage, but a threat of hunger for more than a dozen countries in Africa and Asia. the poor in North Africa and parts of Asia will find it even more difficult to feed their families", Zelensky said.

According to him, the food crisis will result in "at least political turbulence. At most, outbreaks of violence in regions where instability is becoming traditional, and a new mass influx of refugees - just to survive."

