We are conducting confidential negotiations on guarantees with Ukraine, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Germany is in confidential talks with Kyiv on possible security guarantees it could offer Ukraine to ensure its security after Russia's invasion.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We are negotiating guarantees with Ukraine. These talks are confidential," he said.

Ukraine suggested that as an alternative to NATO membership, which Russia insists it cannot agree to, some countries, such as Germany, Turkey or China, could offer guarantees with a similar effect.

