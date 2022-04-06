ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11954 visitors online
News War
7 121 42

We are conducting confidential negotiations on guarantees with Ukraine, - Scholz

шольц

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Germany is in confidential talks with Kyiv on possible security guarantees it could offer Ukraine to ensure its security after Russia's invasion.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We are negotiating guarantees with Ukraine. These talks are confidential," he said.

Ukraine suggested that as an alternative to NATO membership, which Russia insists it cannot agree to, some countries, such as Germany, Turkey or China, could offer guarantees with a similar effect.

Читайте також: Джонсон переконуватиме канцлера Німеччини Шольца запровадити нові санкції проти Росії

Author: 

Germany (1415) negotiations (980) Russia (11645) Olaf Scholz (443)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 