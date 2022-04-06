Since beginning of war, 27 rescuers have died, - SES

Since the beginning of the military aggression of the Russian Federation, 27 rescuers have been killed and another 72 SES officers have been injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of SES.

It is noted that the Federal Republic of Germany and the Czech Republic will treat seriously injured Ukrainian rescuers.

"Today, three SES employees from Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Zaporizhia region were taken to Frankfurt, and from there to specialized clinics. The transportation was organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, the GMLZ Joint Situation Reporting Center of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief BBK, and with the logistical support of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) GmbH. Similar shipments will be carried out in the future, "the statement reads.

