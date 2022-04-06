Russians know that they are Nazis,- Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russians understand that they are Nazis.

He said this in an interview with the Turkish channel Habertürk, reports Censor.NЕT with reference to UP.

"They know they are Nazis. They have been spreading this information about Ukrainians for a long time.

They can't justify how they feel about the destruction of our nation and everything close to us. They can't justify it. And they found themselves a narrative long enough ago that we have some kind of Nazis who are destroying everything Russian...

But a fact is a fact. The war on our territory, the mass graves of Ukrainians, and all this is a concrete fact, and Russia came here with the war. There can be no excuses", - said Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine also said that the other day a burnt-out family was found in the liberated cities of Kyiv region: a mother, a father, and two children. Zelensky added that this is another of the atrocities of the Russian Nazis.

He believes that they burn the bodies to hide information from the world. He noted that this is exactly what they are trying to do in Mariupol and that is why they do not let humanitarian supplies in there.

Zelensky believes that the occupiers do not want people to see the atrocities that the Russians committed in Mariupol. According to him, the Russian leadership, the Russian army and everyone who prepared the attack on Ukraine are war criminals and must be punished.

