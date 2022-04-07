Austria deports four Russian diplomats

Austrian authorities have decided to recognize four non-grata persons diplomats of the Russian Federation, they must leave Austrian territory no later than April 12

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Austrian Foreign Ministry has announced an order to deprive three employees of the Russian Embassy in Vienna and one employee of the Consulate General in Salzburg of diplomatic status," the Oe24.tv portal notes.

According to the Austrian side, these diplomatic employees were engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, the portal notes.

