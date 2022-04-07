In Irpin, occupiers ran over shot Ukrainians on tanks, - mayor

The mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushin told about the atrocities of Russian occupiers. They shot people and then drove tanks over their bodies. After the liberation of Irpen, the remains had to be collected with shovels.

Markushin told about it during online conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

According to him, the occupiers divided families - men were taken away in exchange for prisoners, and children and women were left behind. Those who did not like them or refused to obey were shot.

"Even more brutal, just inhumane were the manifestations when they shot our people and then drove tanks over these bodies, and only when we drove out this abomination, we were able to collect the remains of people. We shovelled bodies from the asphalt," Markushin said.

The mayor also noted that there were cases of rape of women.

In addition to killing and harassing women, Russian invaders ruthlessly looted Irpin homes.

According to Markushin, they took everything from washing machines to underwear.

