Russians are regrouping to attack in eastern Ukraine, - General Staff

Russian troops are creating an offensive group in eastern Ukraine, as well as increasing the aviation component and control systems.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 18:00 on April 7, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's main efforts are focused on capturing the city of Mariupol, conducting an offensive near the city of Izium and trying to break through the defenses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff said.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to prevent further advance of the Armed Forces.

In Volyn, military and civilian infrastructure can be bombed from Belarus.

The enemy is not active in the Polissya direction. In Siversky - completes the regrouping and restores combat capability.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is building control and communication systems. Up to 5 battalion tactical groups of the enemy are blocking and shelling Kharkiv. The occupiers hold Izium and try to attack Slovyansk and Barvinkove.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy inflicts missile and bomb strikes and conducts artillery fire on the civilian infrastructure of settlements. He is trying to attack the areas of Donetsk, Novotoshkivske, and Popasna.

"It is likely that the occupiers will soon try to break through the defense of our troops in the Severodonetsk, Avdiivka, and Kurakhov districts," the General Staff said.