Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council has been suspended

Russia's right to join the UN Human Rights Council was suspended on April 7.

He noted: "Russia's right to membership in the UN Human Rights Council has just been suspended. War criminals have no place in UN human rights bodies. I am grateful to all member states that supported the relevant UN General Assembly resolution and chose the right side of history."

