Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council has been suspended
Russia's right to join the UN Human Rights Council was suspended on April 7.
As reported by Censor.NET this was posted on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.
He noted: "Russia's right to membership in the UN Human Rights Council has just been suspended. War criminals have no place in UN human rights bodies. I am grateful to all member states that supported the relevant UN General Assembly resolution and chose the right side of history."
