The most important sanction against Russia is weapon for Ukraine, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on partners to impose even tougher sanctions against Russia.

He stated this in video message, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"It is not the first day that the media talk not about how the sanctions against Russia actually work, but about why these sanctions are important. They seem to convince themselves that they applied the right decisions, that the restrictions imposed are enough. But if the sanctions really worked at 100%, there would be no need to explain in such detail why they are important," the President emphasized.

According to the head of state, we need more sanctions against Russia.

"We need even stronger sanctions. Courage should be a criterion for evaluating decisions. Courage and practicality. First of all, Ukrainians need a weapon that will allow us to win on the battlefield. And this will be the strongest sanction against Russia of all there can be," Zelensky added.

