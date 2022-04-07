5 183 63
If there are no painful sanctions against Russia, Russia will consider it as permission, - Zelensky. VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Ukrainians on April 6 and noted that if there is not a "really painful package of sanctions" about Russia, it will consider it as permission.
As Censor.NЕТ reports, appeal of Zelensky was published in hіs Telegram.
"Unless there is a really painful package of sanctions against Russia, and unless there is a real supply of weapons that we need, which we have addressed many times, then Russia will consider this as permission. As permission to go forward. As permission to go on the offensive. As permission to start a new bloody wave in Donbas," said the President of Ukraine.
