ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16972 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
34 432 47
war (19669) Peskov (243)

Peskov on end of war: "It's about foreseeable future"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

песков

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, says the war in Ukraine will end "in the foreseeable future."

He told reporters, Censor.NET reports, citing Russia's "Interfax".

Asked about the timing of the end of the war, he said: "This is about clear future."

And when asked what gives him reason to think so, he said: "The operation continues, the goals are being achieved. Subject work is being done both by the military in terms of advancing the operation and by negotiators who are in the negotiation process with Ukrainian counterparts."

Read more: Slovakia conveys S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine: "Ukrainian people are bravely defending their country! It is our duty to help"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 