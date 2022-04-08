UK considers all options for defense assistance to Ukraine - Johnson

The UK is open to all options for providing defensive weapons to Ukraine.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference in London, reports Сensor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am willing to consider anything from the defense weapons arsenal at all to help the Ukrainians protect themselves," Johnson responded to a question about whether Britain would transfer heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukraine should be given equipment "that would be really useful and usable for them".

"Great Britain mostly provided anti-tank and anti-submarine weapons, and now we are looking for ways to support friends and partners willing to send Ukrainians what they need," the Prime Minister said. According to him, the modern arms of NATO member states may not always be useful to Ukraine.

"Sometimes what NATO has is irrelevant to them. The support of some former Warsaw Pact countries willing to hand over their own armored vehicles might be more useful. We are contemplating doing just that more," Johnson pointed out.