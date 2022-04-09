27 126 342
Zelenskyi is still ready to sit at negotiating table with Putin: He alone decides when this war will end
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has no other choice and should sit down at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky stated this in an interview Bild, informs Censor.NET
Earlier, Zelenskyi repeatedly stressed that he was ready to sit at the table with Putin for talks. According to the President of Ukraine, this is also relevant now.
"Today, Ukraine has no choice but to sit down at the negotiating table. And Russia has no other force to stop this war. He alone decides when this war will end," Zelenskyi said.
