3 613 24
Britain will increase economic pressure on Russia every week - Johnson
Great Britain affects Russia's ability to use its energy resources.
This was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference, reports Censor.NEТ.
"Together with our partners, we will increase economic pressure. We will intensify sanctions against Russia every week. We will not limit ourselves to asset freezes or sanctions against oligarchs. We will also affect Russia's ability to use its energy resources," he emphasized.
Johnson noted that Britain would provide economic support to Ukraine as well as military support.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password