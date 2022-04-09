ENG
Britain will increase economic pressure on Russia every week - Johnson

Great Britain affects Russia's ability to use its energy resources.

This was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference, reports Censor.NEТ.

"Together with our partners, we will increase economic pressure. We will intensify sanctions against Russia every week. We will not limit ourselves to asset freezes or sanctions against oligarchs. We will also affect Russia's ability to use its energy resources," he emphasized.

Johnson noted that Britain would provide economic support to Ukraine as well as military support.

