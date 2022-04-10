Air force of Armed Forces of Ukraine brought down enemy SU-34 fighter-bomber which tried to attack Mykolaiv, - operational command "South"

The occupiers are trying to improve their position in the Mykolaiv direction, but our troops continue to destroy the enemy, pushing the enemy out of their positions and destroying its resources.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the operational command "South".

As it is noted, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the Russian fighter-bomber SU-34 which tried to attack Mykolaiv.

"The total losses of the enemy this night alone amounted to 70 orcs and 7 units of equipment. In the Kherson region, the orcs have deployed repair shops for equipment and field hospitals," the statement said.

OC "South" also informs that in addition to artillery and rocket fire, the enemy continues to press information, attributing to himself fictitious victories, accusing the Ukrainian government of oppressing the rights and freedoms of residents of southern regions, campaigning for quasi-republics.

"The situation in the Black Sea has not changed significantly. Enemy ships continue to blockade. The probability of a missile strike remains high, does not leave the enemy and daring plans to land," summed up in the operational command "South".