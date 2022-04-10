New "arrivals" in Dnipropetrovsk region. In Zvonetsky, they aimed at infrastructure facility, and Dnipro airport was attacked again

Russian troops continue to launch missile strikes on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, the orcs have become more frequent today with their attacks. We have "arrivals" again. In Zvonetsky, they aimed at the infrastructure facility. Rescuers are working there now. We are clarifying the data on the destruction and the number of victims," he said.

In addition, according to Reznychenko, there was a second attack on the airport in Dnipro.

"It is no longer alive. Both the airport and the infrastructure nearby have been destroyed. And the rockets are flying and flying. We are finding out the number of victims. We will inform as soon as there is information," the head of the region said.

