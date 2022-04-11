Cause of Smolensk catastrophe - direct Russian intervention

Russia is involved in the plane crash of former President Lech Kaczynski on April 10, 2010. The main cause of the tragedy was an explosion in the left wing of the aircraft caused by external intervention.

This was stated at a press conference on Monday by the head of the subcommittee to investigate the Smolensk disaster, former Minister of National Defense of Poland Anthony Matserevich, according to Censor.NET with reference to "Ukrinform".

"The cause of the crash on April 10, 2010 over Smolensk was an act of illegal influence of the Russian side on the Tu-154M aircraft of the Polish presidential delegation," said Matserevich.

According to the chairman of the commission, the main and indisputable evidence of this act of intervention was the "explosion in the left wing" at a distance of one hundred meters from the birch (with which the plane collided. - Ed.) Over the area where there were no tall trees or other obstacles that could threaten aircraft.

It will be recalled that the Tu-154 liner of Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed near Smolensk on April 10, 2010. The Polish delegation went to mourning events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Katyn tragedy. A total of 96 people were on board the plane with the president and his wife, all of whom died.