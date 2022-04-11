Negotiations with Ukraine will continue without pauses in hostilities - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he sees no reason not to continue negotiations with Ukraine, although Ukraine seems to change its position frequently.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Lavrov said this in an interview, Russian media reported.

"I see no reason why we cannot continue them (negotiations), although the Ukrainian side twists and turns every time, sometimes by 180 degrees, discarding what they themselves proposed a few days ago, for example. But we are patient and persistent people.

Lavrov said that Russia does not intend to pause in hostilities for the period of negotiations with Ukraine.

"The President has repeatedly noted that we prefer negotiations. But if during the first round, for the period of very first round of negotiations, when Ukrainian side offered and we agreed to hold a contact of delegations, and if then the President gave the order to take a pause in hostilities and in a special military operation, then when we were convinced that Ukrainians were not going to reciprocate, it was decided that for the next rounds of negotiations there would be no pause. Until a final agreement is reached, until it is signed," the Minister said.

Read more: There are no definitive plans for negotiations with Ukraine. Reaction to proposals voiced in Istanbul is being prepared - Lavrov