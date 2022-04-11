Macron is ready to visit Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to come to Ukraine for the purpose of achieving a certain result in the peace issue, not for a visit as such.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this infroms RBC-Ukraine with reference to BFMTV.

The French president is not refusing a trip to Kyiv. However, Macron does not want the visit to become a formality.

"I am ready to go to Kyiv or any other Ukrainian city, but I don't want to go there just to visit the embassy. I would like this visit to bring results in this process, to help establish a dialogue between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia," he said.

So far, Emmanuel Мacron has won the first round of the French presidential election.

Read more: France is ready to be one of guarantors of security for Ukraine after war, - Macron