ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11496 visitors online
News
11 152 81

Macron is ready to visit Kyiv

макрон

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to come to Ukraine for the purpose of achieving a certain result in the peace issue, not for a visit as such.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this infroms RBC-Ukraine with reference to BFMTV.

The French president is not refusing a trip to Kyiv. However, Macron does not want the visit to become a formality.

"I am ready to go to Kyiv or any other Ukrainian city, but I don't want to go there just to visit the embassy. I would like this visit to bring results in this process, to help establish a dialogue between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia," he said.

So far, Emmanuel Мacron has won the first round of the French presidential election.

Read more: France is ready to be one of guarantors of security for Ukraine after war, - Macron

Author: 

Kyyiv (2038) France (583) Macron (360)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 