Putin plans series of terrorist attacks in Russia with further accusations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Budanov

The enemy is planning terrorist attacks on its territory to escalate anti-Ukrainian hysteria.

This was stated by the Chief of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by Censor.NET із with reference to the press service of the department.

"Russian special services are planning a series of terrorist attacks to blow up houses, hospitals, and schools in Russian settlements. Also launching missile and bomb strikes on the city of Belgorod or one of the cities of Crimea," he said.

He is convinced that the failed implementation of the mobilization plan in Russia is forcing the Putin regime to launch dirty scenarios to emotionally stir up Russian society and consolidate it even more against Ukrainians: "To do this, they are planning explosions in Russian homes or rocket fire to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteer battalions of this, to create an emotional picture of the" atrocities of Ukrainian nationalists."





These terrorist attacks may be presented as the revenge of Ukrainians for Bucha and Kramatorsk and as a justification of cruelty against the Ukrainian civilian population, "the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine emphasized.

"In recent days, the Russian government has been increasingly dispersing the flywheel of anti-Ukrainian hysteria. Trenches are being actively dug in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and panic is flaring up over the imaginary offensive of Ukrainian volunteer battalions and sabotage groups, "Budanov added.

According to him, it is very symbolic that Putin's rule began with terrorist attacks against Russian apartment buildings, which became the basis for the destruction of Chechnya. And now, it seems, it ends with the same methods.