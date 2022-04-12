Russian soldier, Bychkov, from Pskov, raped Ukrainian baby. Will Shoigu invite him home to "protect" his grandchildren? - Zelensky

Hundreds of cases of rape of Ukrainians by Russian troops have been recorded.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the Lithuanian Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"Hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded, including underage girls, very young children ... And even babies! It's just scary to talk about it now. But it's true, but it was. Even this person, this Russian soldier Bychkov from Pskov, has been identified. Paratrooper or special forces , who sent this video to his friends. A video of what he does with the baby. How he mocks the baby!" says Zelensky with horror.

"This is the Russian military. "Defender" of children. This is the "special operation" planned in Moscow. This is the story of the struggle for "Russian peace". This is what the Russian army, Russian paratroopers will now be associated with. From Pskov...", he adds.

Zelensky suggests that Russian propagandists may have already begun to justify such atrocities.

"Apparently, they will say, as always, that this was not the case, and if there was, it was "protection of Russian-speakers." And this crime, like any other crime, will remain the responsibility of propagandists in particular. Pskov, and in particular those in Europe who still do not turn off Russian propaganda from television networks," head of state said.

He further raises the question of how the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation and other authors of this "special operation" now assess its results?

"After even such crimes. After even such a "feat" of Russian soldier Bychkov? Maybe the Russian Minister of Defense will invite such Pskov paratroopers to protect his children and grandchildren at home? Will the esteemed Minister not want that?" Zelensky sums up.