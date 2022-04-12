ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11442 visitors online
News Video War
60 041 259

Ukraine is anti-Russian bridgehead of neo-Nazism. Clash was inevitable. Goals will be achieved - Putin. VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukraine an anti-Russian bridgehead on which Western countries "nurtured the sprouts of nationalism and neo-Nazism."

As reported by Censor.NET, the leader of the occupiers considers the war in Ukraine a way to help the "people of Donbas" and accuses the Ukrainians of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements. In addition, Putin threatened that the war would continue and "goals will be achieved."

Read more: United States will help document Russia's war crimes in Kyiv region

Author: 

Putin (3205)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 