Ukraine is anti-Russian bridgehead of neo-Nazism. Clash was inevitable. Goals will be achieved - Putin. VIDEO
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukraine an anti-Russian bridgehead on which Western countries "nurtured the sprouts of nationalism and neo-Nazism."
As reported by Censor.NET, the leader of the occupiers considers the war in Ukraine a way to help the "people of Donbas" and accuses the Ukrainians of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements. In addition, Putin threatened that the war would continue and "goals will be achieved."
