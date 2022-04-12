Germany will supply weapons to Ukraine - Steinmeier

Berlin will supply arms to Ukraine, even though it contradicts the security philosophy that Germany has recently espoused.

This was stated by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We stand with Ukraine," Steinmeier emphasized.

He pointed out that Putin has not succeeded in dividing Europe; on the contrary, it has strengthened itself in resisting external aggression.

"There can be no return to normal relations with such a Russia. Russian war crimes have been seen by the whole world. They must be documented and investigated, and the perpetrators and political decision-makers must be brought to justice," Steinmeier stressed.

In his opinion, Russian barbarism in Ukraine must stop. He called on the Russian president to stop hostilities and allow the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

Commenting on the issue of sanctions, Steinmeier said that EU countries should increase economic pressure on Russia. He said that all countries will try to reduce energy exports from Russia, noting that gas imports from Russia to Germany have fallen from 60 percent to 40 percent.

"You could say it's still a lot, but it's clear from this data that we are serious about reducing energy dependence on Russia," the German President said.

He added that given the structure of the German economy, "there is no possibility to give up Russian energy as quickly as some people expect. Whoever initiates the sanctions should not suffer more than Russia itself," Steinmeier said.

