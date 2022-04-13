We must defeat Russia with all possible and impossible sanctions, - Iermak

A regular meeting of a group of Ukrainian and international experts analyzing the real impact of the sanctions against Russia and offering proposals to strengthen them was held.

This Censor.NЕТ informs, with reference to рress service of President's Office.

"Our common goal is to stop the war, and to do that we must defeat Russia with all possible and impossible sanctions. I know that our experts now have two pages of priority sanctions against the Russian Federation, which are proposed for the United States, the EU, Britain and other partners. The head of the OP Andrii Iermak emphasized.

According to Iermak, the list includes a complete embargo on the export of crude oil and natural gas, additional bans on financial institutions of both Russia and Belarus, further trade barriers and duties and other powerful measures.

Approaches to strengthening personal restrictions and imposing secondary sanctions are also being developed.

Ukrainian experts have already presented their part of the roadmap.

Read more: Battle for Donbass is a key moment in the war that will change a lot for everyone, - Iermak