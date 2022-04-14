Next targets of Russian Federation may be Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka, - British Ministry of Defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to show interest in the regions of eastern Ukraine, attacking Ukrainian forces there and preparing for a new offensive.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"Putin's speech on Tuesday stressed that his interest in Donbas, where Russia is attacking Ukrainian forces in preparation for a new offensive, continues," the ministry said.

They added that Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka would probably become the next targets of the aggressors "with a similar level of violence" as part of the repeated unsystematic shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russians.

Intelligence notes that the strategy of massive missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for the offensive is a return to the "traditional Russian military doctrine", which requires a lot of strength.

Instead, the Ukrainian defense of Mariupol "currently limits the significant strength of Russian troops and equipment."