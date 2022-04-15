In Mariupol, Russian occupiers introduce passes to reveal "unreliable"

In the blocked Mariupol, the invaders are introducing passes to citizens to move around the city, which will help them clean up the "unreliable".

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko told about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"Occupiers. Information about the introduction of passes to move around the city is confirmed. The official version is to ensure security and control over the issuance of humanitarian aid. In reality - conducting a census and cleaning up the "unreliable" by comparing the databases of communal workers, state employees, law enforcement officers and lists of activists received from collaborators and traitors," Andryushchenko wrote.





He noted that public utilities and state employees will be forced to cooperate with the occupying authorities, and others will be arrested and may disappear in prisons and concentration camps of the occupiers.