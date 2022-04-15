Russia will take revenge for cruiser "Moscow". There are already missile strikes in south of Ukraine - military warns of possible threats

The defeat of the Russian missile cruiser "Moscow" has hit hard on the ambitions of the enemy, and he will take revenge.

This was stated during a briefing by the head of the joint coordination center of the Security and Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Captain 1st Rank Natalia Humeniuk, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The situation in the south of Ukraine is tense. The defeat of the cruiser "Moscow" hit not only the ship's crew, it hit the imperial ambitions of the enemy. Of course, we all realize that we will not be forgiven. We have claims, there are attacks, including missiles the strikes that took place that night in the south of Ukraine," she said.

The Ukrainian military has not yet disclosed the details of the special operation to defeat the cruiser, saying that the information is still being verified. It is now known that the damage is so severe that the ship's combat capability has been lost.

A special operation was carried out to attack the ship's group. The flagship of the Russian fleet, the cruiser "Moscow", was really hit. Quite symbolically. were on the side of Ukraine, the storm did not allow to carry out rescue operation, nor to evacuate crew ", - Humeniuk told.

According to her, enemy attacks will intensify. It will be both missile attacks and artillery shelling.

"We do not rule out a landing operation. We are ready, we counteract, we are aware of the threats. For the enemy it is a great loss, including financial and image. We are in a hybrid war, and the impact on consciousness is also important," she added. Joint Coordination Center of the Security and Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine.

Now shelling of Mykolaiv proceeds, the enemy again uses the cluster shells forbidden by the international conventions. In general, the situation in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions is characterized by the fact that the enemy has units among the local population, civilian infrastructure (schools, kindergartens, hospitals, yards of local residents), disappears from these positions at night, goes abroad and fires at them, blaming the Armed Forces in the fact that they allegedly chase the civilian population.