Putin could use nuclear weapons if he despairs, - CIA

The US Central Intelligence Agency has no data yet on the movement of weapons for a nuclear strike. But the Biden administration is serious about the threat of Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

This was stated by CIA Director William Burns, reported by Censor.NET with reference to ВВС News Ukraine.

Burns warned of the danger of using tactical or small-scale nuclear munitions by Russia if President Vladimir Putin despairs of winning at least some semblance of victory in the war against Ukraine.

However, the head of US foreign intelligence stressed that he had no information about the deployment of troops or the movement of weapons, which would indicate such plans. The CIA is closely monitoring any signs of this, he said.

Burns said the administration of US President Joe Biden was serious about the threat of Russia's use of nuclear weapons, "given the possible desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the military setbacks they faced" during the invasion of Ukraine.

See more: "Probably for first time in history, when queue for postage stamp is bigger than for iPhone": in Kyiv, people want to buy stamp "Russian warship, go ...!". PHOTO

A less destructive nuclear weapon designed for use on the battlefield is called tactical. Russia has a large arsenal of such weapons.

Burns also called the actions of Russian troops in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine "horrific crimes" and warned that the next phase of the war would be bloody.

Read more: Russia will take revenge for cruiser "Moscow". There are already missile strikes in south of Ukraine - military warns of possible threats