World must be prepared for fact that Putin can use nuclear weapons - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that "all countries of the world" must be prepared for Russian President Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons.

He said this in an interview CNN, as informed by Censor.NET.

According to the head of state, Putin can use nuclear or chemical weapons because he does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine.

"Not only me - the whole world, all countries should be worried, because this may not be real information, but it may be true. Chemical weapons, they can do it, they could do it, for them the lives of the people, nothing. Therefore ... We need to think, not be afraid, but be ready. But this issue is not for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world, I think," Zelensky explained.

