Operational information as of 6:00 am on April 16 on Russian invasion - the General Staff of the Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 am on April 16.

According to Censor.NET this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the fifty-second era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues. It is noted that the most active actions of the enemy are recorded in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions, the enemy did not take active action. There is a relocation of presumably separate units of the 35th and 36th All-Military Armies of the Eastern Military District. Trucks and special vehicles and refuelers move to loading areas.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers continue to fight with separate units of the 6th and 20th All-Military Armies, the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District, the 35th and 36th All-Military Armies, and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District. , airborne troops, coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets.

The main focus of the enemy is on the regrouping and strengthening of troops, continues the partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv and its shelling with artillery.

In the area of ​​the city of Izium, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the previously occupied positions and achieved boundaries. In order to strengthen the group in this direction, the deployment of additional units from the 35th General Army is noted.

The intensification of the enemy's actions in the direction of the settlements of Izyum and Barvinkove in order to reach the rear of the Joint Forces units in the area of ​​Slovyansk is not ruled out.

Read more: In Eastern direction, 1 invader attack was repulsed, 22 occupants, 1 tank, 1 artillery system and 2 drones were destroyed, - OC "East"

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied territories. Focuses the main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne, establishing full control over the city of Mariupol. Takes measures to restore combat capability and replenish ammunition. Trying to improve the tactical position. Continues shelling in most directions.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the Severodonetsk area, the enemy increased the intensity of the fire in order to inflict losses, deplete our troops and possibly prepare for offensive operations.

In the Popasna direction, the enemy exerts constant fire on the units of our troops. The forces of motorized infantry units, in cooperation with the battalion of one of the private military companies, are trying to improve the tactical situation, to advance into the village of Popasna. It is not successful.

In the area of the city of Toretsk, the enemy continues to carry out periodic fire in order to deplete our troops. Prepares for the intensification of hostilities in the area of Avdiivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy's actions were characterized by measures to restore combat readiness, replenish reserves, engineering equipment positions in the areas of Lyubymivka, Petrivka, Khreschenivka and strengthen their advanced positions, probably units of the mobilization reserve of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps.

Read more: Occupiers fired missile at airfield in city of Oleksandria, Kirovograd region

"It is expected that the enemy will continue to fight to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and will try to resume the offensive.

In the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov, the enemy's naval group continues to carry out tasks to block the port of Mariupol and provide fire support in the coastal direction.

"Due to the presence of Russian warships in the Black Sea, armed with cruise missiles of the Caliber naval base, there is an increased threat of the use of missile weapons by the occupiers at the defense industry and logistics infrastructure of our country," said Gen.

In addition, ten enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past 24 hours, three tanks, one armored personnel carrier, one unit of special equipment, two cars and three enemy artillery systems were destroyed. one armored personnel carrier of the invaders was captured.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit seven air targets in the previous day: one plane, one helicopter, three UAVs and two cruise missiles.