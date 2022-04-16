Residents of Ukrainian cities surrounded by Russians face starvation - UN

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has called for it to be accessible to residents of Russian-surrounded Ukrainian cities, as they could face starvation.

This is said in the statement of WFP, Censor.NET reports.

According to WFP, since the beginning of the war, 1.4 million Ukrainians have received food aid. By the end of April, it aims to reach 2.3 million people, but this requires getting to Mariupol in particular, where there may now be 100,000 needy.

Complicating the food problem is the fact that more than 7 million Ukrainians have become internally displaced by the war, as this has led to logistics disruptions. WFP estimates that about 60% of them are concerned that they will not be able to provide for themselves.

"We urge everyone to give us access to people in the surrounding cities. It's one thing when people suffer from destruction, it's another when they starve to death," said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

Watch more: Russia's money for energy resources is really money for destruction of democracy, - Zelensky. VIDEO