Chat-bot was created for "Internet warriors" from Ukraine, in which you can tell Russians truth about war

Project Zenyk-Bot allows you to participate in the information war.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the site of project.

A Telegram bot allows users to send messages to Russians from Ukrainians.

The goal of the project is to create and spread truthful information that Russians will want to share with their friends and relatives.

There are more than 10 million numbers in the "bot's" database. There are prepared message templates.

"The government should be for the people, not backwards! Submit it to yourself!

Help the Russians organize their own personal Maidan!" - the authors emphasized.

