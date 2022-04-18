In morning, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the morning of April 18, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko, as reported by Censor.NET

"The night was relatively calm, and in the morning the invaders fired missiles at the area… But 60% of the missiles were shot down by our air defense. We are not easy prey…", - he said.

Later Reznichenko told some details about the morning "arrivals".

"Two victims in the Synelnykivskyi district. The rocket hit an infrastructure facility there. Rescuers put out the fire. People were not affected in the Pavlograd district. But they destroyed the railway infrastructure," he said.