Russian troops entered Kreminna. Street fights have begun, - Haidai

Russian troops entered the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

"The Russians entered Kremennaya. Street fighting has begun. Evacuation is impossible," he said.

Haidai also reminded that six patrol policemen were wounded in Lysychansk as a result of the orc shelling of the Office building.

In addition, according to him, two people were killed and four were injured in the shelling of Zolote.

Read more: Head of Luhansk RMA Haidai urges residents of region to evacuate immediately: "We do not want to dig graves".