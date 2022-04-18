200 Russian servicemen were reported on suspicion of atrocities in Ukraine

National police officers have informed 200 Russian servicemen of suspected violations of the laws or customs of war.

This was announced at a press conference by the First Deputy Chief of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Serhii Panteleev, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, employees of the department are investigating 7.5 thousand criminal proceedings on the commission of crimes by the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine. Of these, more than 5 thousand criminal proceedings are being investigated under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"Police investigators have reported the suspicion of nearly 200 people who committed these crimes and whose whereabouts have been established. Precautionary measures in the form of detention have been chosen for them," Panteleev said.

According to him, currently, more than 300 investigative and operational groups are involved in the liberated from the occupation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and some districts of Mykolaiv regions, which collect record, and document crimes of the Russian military.

In these areas, law enforcement officers found more than a thousand bodies of the dead and murdered residents. However, the police believe that this number is not final.

Work is underway to identify the dead, and autopsies and identification are being carried out. After that, the bodies of the dead will be handed over to relatives for burial, the official said.

