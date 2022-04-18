Troops of Russian Federation in morning struck missile strike on infrastructure of Vasylkiv Territorial Community in Kyiv region, - Pavlyuk

In the Kyiv region, the enemy fired a missile at the infrastructure of the Vasylkiv Territorial Community in the morning.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk in a Telegram.

"Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Obukhiv, Fastiv districts. All critical infrastructure facilities in the communities are working normally. The situation is stable and controlled. The sowing campaign continues. Additional equipment is working to equip the district defense line. Volunteer groups are being regulated.

A missile strike was fired at the infrastructure of the Vasylkiv Territorial Community in the morning. The information is being clarified.

Brovary district. Everyday work is carried out to restore the power supply and the damaged gas pipeline. The M-01 Kyiv-Chernihiv highway has already been restored in the village of Zalissia, Velykodymerska community. Sowing is also underway in the district. In addition to the territories that were occupied.

Bucha district. Infrastructure reconstruction is underway in all communities.

Vyshhorod district. Vyshhorod, Slavutych, Petriv, and Pirniv communities work as usual, the population is provided with the necessary assistance. Work continues to strengthen the defense capabilities of the district. In Ivankivska, Dymerska, and Polissya communities there is a partial lack of communication and electricity supply. Measures are being taken to normalize the situation in the communities, deliver humanitarian aid, and restore infrastructure. In particular, electricity supply was restored in the village of Ivankiv and 30 settlements of the Ivankiv community, as well as in the settlements of the Dymer community," the head of the RMA said.