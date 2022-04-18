ENG
Putin awarded rank of "Guards" to 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of occupiers, which killed civilians in Bucha

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the rank of "Guards" to the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. This unit was located in Bucha during the occupation of Kyiv region.

Relevant information is posted on the Kremlin's websites, Censor.NET reports.

We remind you that the military of this occupying unit is accused of looting and killing civilians in Bucha.

