ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6537 visitors online
News War
5 194 3

Enemy drone shot down in Odesa

безпілотник

Defenders of Ukraine destroyed another enemy drone in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Command "Pivden".

"On the morning of April 19, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy UAV" Orlan-10 ", which once again tried to carry out reconnaissance activities of critical infrastructure of Odesa. in the message.

Read more: There will be no open humanitarian corridors on April 19, - Vereshchuk

Russian Army (8990) drone (1618) Odesa (917) intelligence (987)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 