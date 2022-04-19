Enemy drone shot down in Odesa

Defenders of Ukraine destroyed another enemy drone in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Command "Pivden".

"On the morning of April 19, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy UAV" Orlan-10 ", which once again tried to carry out reconnaissance activities of critical infrastructure of Odesa. in the message.

