Enemy drone shot down in Odesa
Defenders of Ukraine destroyed another enemy drone in Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Command "Pivden".
"On the morning of April 19, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy UAV" Orlan-10 ", which once again tried to carry out reconnaissance activities of critical infrastructure of Odesa. in the message.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password