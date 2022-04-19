Over 1,000 civilians killed by Russian occupiers in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, more than 1,000 civilians were killed, the vast majority were shot dead, and the bodies continue to be found.

The chief of police of the Kyiv area Andrii Nebitov reported about it in a comment to journalists on April 19, reports Censor.NET with reference to the UP.

"As a result of the Russian aggression, more than 1,000 civilians have already died in the Kyiv region," he said.

According to him, more than 420 bodies have already been found in the city of Bucha alone.

Bodies continue to be found as people return home and find the dead at home, in basements or wells.

In just one day, law enforcement officers inspected and took the bodies of 48 people to Kyiv's morgues.

Speaking about the process of identification of persons, he noted that the identities of most of these citizens are established.

"And a lot of people, more than 200 (in Kyiv region. - Ed.) - are those who have disappeared, this is according to the statements we have now. We understand that these are not all statements. Many people, more than 300 bodies, have not been identified yet (in Kyiv region. - Ed.)," he said.

The militiaman noted that the procedure of identification of these bodies is carried out in accordance with procedural law.

"We definitely take DNA. And a lot of relatives report the disappearance of their acquaintances or relatives, but they are abroad, so it's not possible to get DNA samples from them yet. But we hope to identify 100% of all people." who were killed by the Russian army in the Kyiv region," Nebitov said.

In addition, according to Nebitov, only in April, 12 cases of injuries and deaths were recorded, which exploded on explosive devices left by the occupiers.

The Russians left the explosive everywhere - in houses on doors, in washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves.

Even cemeteries passed - only one cemetery in the Kyiv region explosives found 13 tripwires.

In total, more than 400 law enforcement officers are currently working in the region, and they have already interviewed more than 27,000 people about crimes committed by Russians.