Russian army planned military invasion of Belarus - intelligence. DOCUMENT

Documents obtained by the military intelligence of Ukraine testify to the preparation of the 1st Panzer Army of Russia for the invasion and capture of the territory of Belarus.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the data published in the intelligence.

"After the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus, the Russian armed forces have developed a plan to invade and suppress popular protests. The occupation of Belarus was planned under the pretext of avoiding Russia's involvement "in the European continental region in a regional or large-scale war with NATO members in the West," the statement said.

The document in the style of the Russian Federation analyzed the military-political and information situation of the country, identified and listed objects that are "subject to immediate psychological and informational impact." According to the senior commander, the task was to bring troops into the country according to the legend of "joint exercises with the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus."

The scouts note that one of the proofs of Russia's preparation for military aggression against the neighboring state is "The legend of the plan to regroup units and military units of the 1st Panzer Army in the area of ​​the task."

The full version of the document is given below.



























