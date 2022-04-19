Prime Minister of Spain is preparing visit to Kyiv

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez will visit Kyiv in the coming days to meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement came the day after Sanchez confirmed that the Spanish embassy would soon resume operations in Kyiv to send a signal of support to the Ukrainian people.

According to sources, the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister, which aims to express solidarity with Zelensky personally, is already being prepared, but no details have been announced.

The government said that the date of the visit could not be announced for security reasons, but the trip will definitely take place.

The newspaper notes that the Spanish government is consistently trying to be among those who most strongly support Zelensky. The President of Ukraine recently delivered a video conference in front of the Spanish Parliament in a speech emphasizing the similarities between what is happening in Ukraine and the bombing of civilians by Nazi and Italian Nazi planes in Guernica in 1937.

In recent weeks, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Geger, as well as the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have visited Kyiv.