Troops of Russian Federation dropped powerful bomb on hospital in Azovstal area in Mariupol: under blockages about 300 people, among them children, - Taruta

Defenders were wounded in the hospital and Mariupol residents with children were hiding.

Serhii Taruta, a Batkivshchyna MP, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian Nazis dropped a powerful bomb on a hospital near Azovstal, and according to my information, there are about 300 people under the rubble, including children.

Defenders were wounded in the surviving part of the hospital and Mariupol residents with children were hiding. Because there is nowhere else to hide in the destroyed city!" said Taruta

He reminded that on the eve of the SSU they laid out an intercepted conversation of one of the Russian orcs, in which it was said that three-ton bombs would be dropped on Azovstal.

"Stop the genocide in Mariupol! Politicians, leaders, people of the world, stop this GENOCIDE!" Taruta called.