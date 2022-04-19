Podoliak: The situation in Mariupol has complicated everything, when will negotiations with Russia be is unknown

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, does not predict when the next round of direct talks with Russia on the war will take place.

He told about it to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office noted that the situation in Mariupol made the negotiation process with Russia "even more difficult." So now it is difficult to say when the next direct peace talks with Russia will be possible.

He also expressed confidence that Russia had made a serious bet on the second stage of its "special operation", seeking to strengthen its negotiating position by advancing in eastern Ukraine.

Read more: End of this war will be decided on battlefield, not at negotiating table, - Kuleba