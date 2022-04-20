EU countries are ready to impose oil embargo - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky declares confidence in the introduction of the oil embargo and is waiting for a decision in the next sanctions package.

According to Censor.NET with reference to UP, the head of state told reporters in Kyiv after meeting with European Council President Charles Michel.

"We call on the EU to impose a full energy embargo on oil and gas. Oil should definitely be included in the sixth sanctions package, otherwise it will not be powerful, but will be empty," Zelensky said.

Commenting on Germany's reluctance to impose an energy embargo, Zelensky stressed that he had different expectations regarding oil.

"It seems to me that the EU countries are ready to impose an embargo. We managed to impose a coal embargo, but at Germany's insistence they postponed it for four months. And I think that under pressure from all other EU countries the embargo will be imposed," Zelensky said.

European Council President Charles Michel also hinted at the following hopes: "We need to maximize pressure on the Kremlin."

