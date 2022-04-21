Thanks to supply of spare parts, Ukraine has replenished its fleet with about 20 aircraft, - CNN

The Ukrainian Air Force has replenished its fleet with about two dozen aircraft, thanks to the provision of spare parts.

This was announced on Wednesday by a senior Pentagon official, Censor.NET reports with reference to CNN.

The official noted that the United States and other countries were working to "deliver spare parts for the planes to take off," without specifying which country handed them over.

As a result, Ukraine currently has more aircraft than three weeks ago, he added.

The day before, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Ukraine had received additional fighters. However, it was later clarified that it was not the supply of aircraft, but spare parts that made the existing aircraft usable.

At the same time, the official hinted that at least one country is considering providing Ukraine with aircraft.

