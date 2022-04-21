Fighters of territorial defense in the liberated territories have to surrender the weapon, - Halushkin

Soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces from the regions of Ukraine liberated from Russian occupation must hand over their weapons to designated storage locations.

This was stated by the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces Yurii Halushkin, Censor.NET reports. His appeal was published by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Some of our regions have been liberated from the occupiers and there is no fighting. In these areas, we need to carry out tasks related to the reconstruction of our cities and villages, restore the economy, return to work. That is why in these regions it is time to concentrate weapons in certain places of storage. You will take care of her, take her for training and, if necessary, get her to complete tasks. We will keep the gunpowder dry. Proper storage of weapons is very important so that at a critical moment it can be quickly used and used against our enemy - the Russian troops," said Halushkin.

He also thanked the terrorists for their service, courage and devotion.

"You are doing an incredible job for which the Territorial Defense Forces and your communities are grateful: you are serving at checkpoints, preparing cities and facilities for defense, participating in demining, detecting sabotage, helping communities to overcome the effects of destruction. You, the volunteers, have already provided real assistance to the Armed Forces by releasing combat units to perform combat missions. ... We are grateful to you for your motivation and responsibility! " Halushkin emphasized.