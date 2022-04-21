ENG
10-year-old Vova at funeral of his mother Marina, killed by Russian occupiers in Bucha. PHOTOS

Residents of Bucha are burying their relatives killed by the Russian occupiers.

AP photographer Emilio Morenatti recorded the farewell of his 10-year-old son to his mother in Bucha, Censor.NET reports.

"Vova, 10 years old, at the funeral of his mother, Marina. April 20, 2022, Bucha," - said in a description of the photo.

10-year-old Vova at funeral of his mother Marina, killed by Russian occupiers in Bucha 01
10-year-old Vova at funeral of his mother Marina, killed by Russian occupiers in Bucha 02
10-year-old Vova at funeral of his mother Marina, killed by Russian occupiers in Bucha 03
10-year-old Vova at funeral of his mother Marina, killed by Russian occupiers in Bucha 04

