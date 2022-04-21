EU will supply heavy weapons to Ukraine - Michel

European Council President Charles Michel admitted that the EU has agreed to purchase heavy weapons for free transfer to Ukraine.

He stated this in an іnterview with EP, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Michel said that the EU agreed in principle to supply weapons to Ukraine back in February, although at the beginning of the negotiations he was not sure of success.

"I remember very well when President Zelensky called me two days after the war started and asked me to coordinate the provision of weapons to Ukraine. It was a very difficult decision for the EU, we hadn't done that before. But we made it in a few hours!" - he noted.

The President of the European Council leads the meetings of the heads of state and the EU government and is responsible for preparing draft decisions of this institution.

"In the two months since then, we have already allocated (for non-refundable purchases for the needs of the AFU) 1.5 billion euros through the European Peace Facility instrument. And this is in addition to the support from many EU member states coming at the bilateral level. But this aid is not enough, and we will do more," Michel added.

"We need to supply you with heavy weapons. There won't be very much news about this due to security concerns. But we're sticking to our commitment to provide you with these weapons. That's the first thing. It's very important and very urgent," he concluded.

