ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5608 visitors online
News War
12 759 10
Russian Army (8073) Kirovhrad region (50) rocket (1517) Raykovich Andriy (10)

Two enemy missiles were shot down over Kirovohrad region

ракета

The night before, Ukrainian air defenses shot down two enemy missiles in the sky over the Kirovohrad region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, as reported by Censor.NET

"Maundy Thursday in the sky over the Kirovohrad region ended with the destruction of two enemy missiles by the Ukrainian air defense. Thank our glorious Armed Forces of Ukraine for a living! We are strong together! Ukraine will win!" He said.

Read more: Occupiers fired missile at airfield in city of Oleksandria, Kirovograd region

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 